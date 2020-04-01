🔥Premier League and EFL insist 'no quick answers' for return of English football🔥

English football’s authorities have warned there are “no quick answers” to how the sport will return to a level of normality following the coronavirus pandemic.

Elite football in the country has been postponed until at least April 30, with a Premier League shareholders meeting on Friday expected to see that date pushed back further once more.

There is a commitment, at the highest level, to finish the season when safe, with a number of proposals being put forward as to how that would be accomplished.

In a joint statement, the Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) said: “Covid-19 has presented a hugely challenging and uncertain time for everyone and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic. The Government’s message is clear – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives.

“We are all committed to getting back to playing the game we love – but only when it is safe to do so. Amid the current uncertainty, supporters will understandably have a number of questions relating to the season and the clubs they follow, and there are no quick answers to how and when we will return to what used to be our football normality.”

With no clear timeline or plan as to how the season can be completed, clubs and supporters around the country have been exploring how they can support the efforts of the NHS and other public services as they fight coronavirus.

In London, Chelsea have opened the Millenium Hotel at Stamford Bridge to NHS staff in need of accommodation, Tottenham have offered their stadium to the NHS, the local council and the Greater London Authority while Arsenal, as part of their support, have donated £150,000 to local charities.

Clubs, including West Ham and Crystal Palace, are also offering their help and have also been reaching out to vulnerable supporters during the pandemic.

“Clubs and supporters have responded magnificently with staff, fans and volunteers supporting those most in need in their local towns and cities,” the statement continued.

“Fans can keep up to date with how the Premier League and EFL clubs are providing wide-ranging support for their communities, including the provision of facilities for medical use and accommodation for NHS staff. Clubs are also supporting foodbanks, transporting medicines and food and telephoning the most vulnerable members of society.

“Many supporters’ groups across the country have also shown just how valuable they are. We have seen official supporters’ trusts raising tens of thousands of pounds in their local communities, donating to local foodbanks, delivering care packages and helping NHS staff. Read more about the great work undertaken here.

“The work of clubs, staff, volunteers and fans is making a difference to those in need. The FSA, EFL, Premier League and The FA encourage all Clubs and supporters’ groups to remain in contact during this difficult time and, where possible, support one another in their community efforts. We also extend our gratitude to those football supporters who are key workers, and those who have offered their support on a volunteer basis.”