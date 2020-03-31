🔥Pregnant inmates could be granted temporary release from prison 'within days' amid coronavirus concerns🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Pregnant inmates could be granted temporary release from prison “within days” to protect them and their unborn children from coronavirus, the Ministry of Justice said.

Prison governors will be able to grant the release of the inmates once they pass a risk assessment test and once suitable accommodation has been identified.

It came as 65 inmates were confirmed as having tested positive for coronavirus in 23 prisons on Tuesday.

The first death – convicted paedophile Edwin Hillier, who was serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire – was confirmed on March 22.

Staff numbers in prisons are already stretched, with some 3,500 employees, representing about a tenth of the workforce, currently in self-isolation due to Covid-19.

