🔥Prayer leader pictured smiling as he recovers in hospital after being stabbed in neck at London mosque🔥

A prayer leader who was stabbed in the neck in horrifying scenes at a London mosque has been pictured smiling as he recovers in hospital.

The victim, named locally as Raafat, is the muezzin at the London Central Mosque, near Regent’s Park, and makes the call to prayer.

He was knifed in the neck on Thursday during afternoon prayers before being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Footage shared by ITV News showed the man, who is in his seventies, putting on a brave face despite being injured in the knife attack.

Police outside London Central Mosque near Regent’s Park (PA)

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Witnesses described how the congregation was settling down to pray when the suspect launched a “vicious attack” on the muezzin at about 3pm.

“It would have been life threatening if it wasn’t for the worshippers who helped stop the guy and apprehend him,” said Ayaz Ahmad, adviser to the mosque.

Police are not treating the incident as terror-related (Getty Images)

Members of the congregation restrained the attacker until police and emergency services arrived, Mr Ahmad said.

“Everybody’s reaction was shock and horror, the men were screaming,” the mosque adviser added.

“It was a vicious attack.

“We live in a society where we hear a lot about knife crime and what have you but actually to physically be in a situation where you’re first-hand watching an attempted murder take place it’s very shocking.”

The mosque remained open on Thursday night, with worshippers moved from the main hall but continuing prayers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque.

“It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Westminster City Council Leader Rachael Robathan said: “The motives for this attack are unclear, but one thing is absolutely clear – violence has absolutely no place in our City.

“Our thoughts are with the victim of this attack and his family.”