🔥Prada and UNESCO postpone Sea Beyond in-school education project🔥

In light of the on-going impact the Covid-19 pandemic, Prada and UNESCO have made the decision to postpone the start of their joint ‘Sea Beyond project’ on ocean sustainability.

The programme, which had been set to start this week, is designed to educate younger generations about the environment and how to look after it, specifically how to protect the ocean so that it can be used as a resource in the future.

Prada and UNESCO had planned to work in secondary schools to promote the preservation of resources by teaching sustainable consumption practices and informing children of fashion’s role in safeguarding the ecosystem.

But with the closing of schools across the world, particularly in the ten countries participating in the Sea Beyond project, Prada and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) have found themselves unable to effectively deliver the main educational elements of the initiative.

According to data released by UNESCO, and as of today, the COVID-19 outbreak is now impacting 1,254,315,203 learners worldwide, from the pre-primary to tertiary level, and including the higher education one.

The figures show that 72.9% of total enrolled learners worldwide are staying away from school due to the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, 124 countries have ordered nationwide school closures, spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North and South America.

Prada and UNESCO are committed to renewing the activity “without delay once the crisis is finished,” according to a statement released today.

The project was part of a wider sustainability initiative from the Italian fashion house, which last summer re-made its iconic nylon bags from recycled ocean plastic (with a commitment to ruling out all virgin plastic across the business by 2021) and in November last year was the first fashion brand ever to sign a sustainability deal.