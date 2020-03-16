🔥'Powers needed to curb menace of discarded hire bikes in London'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Councils are asking for powers to stop hire bikes cluttering London’s streets this summer as it emerged five new start-ups want to launch amid a pay-as-you-ride boom.

Four remaining boroughs are expected to sign up by June to proposed by-laws that could see operators fined up to £500 for letting customers abandon bikes in irresponsible spots. The by-laws would then be presented for ministerial approval and public consultation.

London Councils, which represents all 32 boroughs, says the rules will improve safety by mandating bikes are properly maintained.

The dockless bikes, which are hired via app, can be left anywhere. Complaints levelled at operators are that they litter the streets and are a trip hazard for blind and elderly people.

The proposed rules include ensuring bikes are left in an authorised “dockless parking space” so they do not block pedestrians. It has also emerged in briefing documents that councils and Transport for London will ask for access to real-time data to track bike locations.

London Councils states in papers due for discussion on Thursday that firms will have a chance to move bikes before action is taken. The capital’s five dockless firms include Lime and Jump. “At least another five” are considering launching here, London Councils said.

Charities including the Royal National Institute of Blind People, Guide Dogs, and Alzheimer’s Society all “expressed frustrations with the current situation” to officials.

A London Councils spokesman said: “We expect to secure formal agreement from all boroughs within the coming months.”

Uber, which owns Jump, said it was “working to educate users”, while Lime said dockless e-bikes were crucial for encouraging more people to cycle in London.

But one provider raised concerns that bike bay licensing fees charged by councils could “significantly raise the cost of services” for customers.