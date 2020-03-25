🔥Powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Russia' Kuril Islands sparking tsunami warning🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands and prompted a tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 135 miles south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 620 miles of the quake’s epicentre.

It added earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicentre, and the US National Tsunami Warning Centre was analysing the event to determine the level of danger.

