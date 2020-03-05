🔥Power tool van raiders grab goods worth £500k in three-month spree🔥

A gang armed with hydraulic cutting tools removed the doors of delivery vans, helping themselves to £500,000 worth of high-value goods in a series of “audacious” raids.

The Met’s Flying Squad said the “highly organised” robbers carried out at least 13 heists, often on busy streets and in broad daylight, in less than three months in the run-up to last Christmas.

The doors were chopped from courier vans making deliveries across the capital by raiders armed with high-powered cutting equipment, who then stole expensive electrical goods, packages and mail.

Detectives today issued images of four men — all said to have Irish accents — they want to identify in relation to the “audacious targeted thefts”.

Target: Romford Shopping Centre was raided on December 6

They first struck at Wood Green Mall in north London, with subsequent raids across east and south-east London in Ilford, Stratford, Walthamstow, Hackney and Romford.

The most recent theft was in Enfield, north London, on December 9.

Detective Constable Shona Wilkinson, of Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad, said: “These audacious attacks took place in broad daylight in busy streets and locations across London.

“These offences have been carried out by a highly organised team who used various vehicles and high-powered tools to carry out the thefts.

Months of terror: where gang struck

September 20 Wood Green Mall, N22

October 1 Edmonton Green Centre, N9

Oct 2 Creton Street, SE18

Oct 4 North Mall, N9

Oct 4 Partridge Way, N22

Oct 8 Kenneth Moore Road, IG1

Oct 10 Great Eastern Road, E15

Oct 11 Triro Road, E17

Oct 14 Kingsland High Street, E8

Oct 15 Station Street, E15

December 5 High Street, E17

Dec 6 Romford Shopping Centre

Dec 9 Southbury Avenue, EN1

“We are keen to speak to the four men in the photographs we have released in connection with the investigation.”

She added: “If you have any information about any of the men, I would implore you to do the right thing and contact us as a matter of urgency, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.” Anyone with information is asked to call Flying Squad East on 020 8345 4226 or police on 101 quoting Operation Chaplin.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.