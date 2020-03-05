🔥Power Rangers Reboot Reportedly Features A Majority Female Team🔥

2017’s Power Rangers was supposed to usher in a new era for the beloved franchise. Hopes were high prior to the film’s release, with the trailers at least promising some impressive visual effects and sequels already being planned. But then it crashed and burned at the box office, making just $142 million on a budget of $105 million. Theories for its failure ranged from it being certified PG-13 to it being seen as a “junior league” imitation of a superhero movie. My theory is simple: it just wasn’t very good.

Whatever the case, Hasbro feels that they’ve learned from their mistakes and can do better. Right now, they’re cooking up a relaunch of the franchise and our sources – the same ones that said Paramount is developing a Transformers reboot and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which turned out to be true – have told us they’re planning to mix up the gender balance of the team.

Though there’ve been many incarnations of the Power Rangers over the years, the classic Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers team is most fondly remembered. That squad featured three boys (Red, Blue and Black) and two girls (Yellow and Pink). But the reboot will alter the balance by making the Red Ranger a girl, meaning we’ll get a team with three girls and two boys.

While this only slightly affects the overall composition of the team, it should make a difference to the film’s feel as the Red Ranger is traditionally the group’s leader (and gets the coolest Zord). She won’t be the first female Red Ranger in the franchise though, as the 2012 show Power Rangers Super Samurai saw Kimberley Crossman don the red outfit. This, incidentally, gave us the same gender balance we expect to see in the rebooted movie.

Word is that the plot involves the new team traveling back to the show’s Mighty Morphin 90s past and figuring out a way to get back to the present. We’re also hearing that Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson, the classic Green and Pink Rangers, will play some kind of role in the movie.

Will this switch-up make the new Power Rangers a hit, though? Well, it may generate a bit of publicity in the short term, but I have my doubts as to whether audiences are really hungry for another film so soon. But hey, if it turns out to be a decent movie, then hopefully the audience will be there.