The last Power Rangers film failed to resonate with audiences, but now the franchise will be getting another reboot with some significant changes. The lineup will be pretty different this time around and though no casting has been announced just yet, Paramount is reportedly interested in a black actress taking on the role of the Yellow Ranger.

Fans of the long-running franchise have seen the members of the team change several times, of course. Every new chapter calls for some fresh talent, and Paramount’s upcoming Power Rangers reboot will look to start over after the less than stellar 2017 film from Lionsgate.

For the upcoming reinvention, our sources – the same ones who said Jim Carrey’s Mask will cameo in Space Jam 2 and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which are now confirmed – tell us that Paramount is reportedly eyeing a black actress to play the Yellow Ranger. This wouldn’t be the first time a black actress has played the character in a major motion picture, either, as Karan Ashley starred in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Nakia Burrise played the role in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

Whoever the studio decides to tap for the Yellow Ranger will have big shoes to fill, as the character has become a fan favorite thanks to the likes of Becky G from the last film all the way back to Thuy Trang, who played the first person to ever pilot the Sabertooth Tiger Zord. At present, though, we don’t have any idea who they might be eyeing.

What we do know, though, is that Sophia Lillis is the favorite to become the Red Ranger, Millie Bobby Brown is being eyed for the Black Ranger, and Finn Wolfhard is in the running for the Blue Ranger. As for the Pink Ranger, the studio is interested in casting an Asian actress for the mostly female team.

Paramount’s clearly going to great lengths to make sure their next Power Rangers movie is a success and as soon as we learn more about what they have in store, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.