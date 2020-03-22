Power Pack: Six Cardinals prospects who took strong strides this spring

1 of 4

Cardinals pitching prospect Kodi Whitley. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

Johan Oviedo throws from the bullpen mound during the first official workout of Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Catcher Ivan Herrera works out at Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Cardinals key prospect Nolan Gorman fields a ground ball during a spring-training drill on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Most of their once and future teammates scattered home the previous day. So as a parade of major-league players filed out of the clubhouse clutching their gear, several of the Cardinals’ minor-leaguers still in camp watched and wondered.Like the major-league season, the minor leagues’ seasons have been delayed indefinitely because of the national coronavirus crises. While the commissioner and MLB owners continue to stress their plan to play as many games as possible in 2020, a lengthy stoppage makes a minor-league season less clear, more in jeopardy. The possibility of fewer games, fewer chances to prove themselves, fewer opportunities for promotion, left a handful of players interviewed asking variations of the same question: What’s next?It’s a stark contrast to the question young players usually answer each spring.Who is next?Before baseball ceased, the Cardinals completed 30 of their scheduled 40 days at spring training and had a fortnight of games to take a look at some of the prospects who can help them this year, contribute in coming years, or even be fixtures for many years.A handful of prospects, not one of whom has spent a day in the majors, took significant strides this spring — into view of the majors or just benefiting from being viewed by the major-league staff. Outfielder Dylan Carlson, the team’s consensus top prospect, was only one. But he might not be the first to reach the majors this season.Here are six standout prospects — all of whom were with the team last year, none of whom have reached the majors — who positioned themselves with strong springs for whenever the games resume: Kodi Whitley, RHPAge: 25Spring stats: 6 games, 6 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 3 H, 2 BB, 8 KThe Cardinals’ most well-traveled prospect a year ago zoomed through three levels, reached Class AAA Memphis and finished the year at the invitation-only Arizona Fall League. He moved fast because he throws strikes, and he continued to do so in Grapefruit League games.“That’s the old saying — stuff plays,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He throws quality strikes with a couple of quality pitches, and he has a good competitive, attack mindset.”Whitley’s unapologetic approach to the strike zone traces to the work he did at Class A to get command of his mechanics. His velocity saw a jump, too, and he touched 98 mph this spring. Built for the fireman role such as Seth Maness and Matt Bowman held for the Cardinals, Whitley does it with more horsepower and a four-seam fastball instead of the sinker. He’s seen how a relief role can speed a pitcher to the majors.“That’s one of the fastest ways to get there,” Whitley said. “You see guys make debuts every year because they need a reliever. Why not do that? Why not?”Zack Thompson, LHPAge: 22Spring stats: 3 games, 3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 KBefore the Cardinals had a chance to see him in a game, the lefty from the University Kentucky already had impressed them with his poise around the clubhouse. With the eye of anthropologist, he studied the major-league pitchers and quizzed them on their mindset, their between-start program —and even how they utilize pitches. In games, he came as advertised: aggressive with a fastball that touched 96 mph and a snazzy curve.An opposing team’s scout noted his “major-league mound presence” despite having only 15 1/3 innings as a pro. The 19th pick in last summer’s draft, Thompson has the pedigree and the polish of the two previous college pitchers the Cardinals took at that spot: Michael Wacha and Marco Gonzales. Both reached the majors within 12 months of their draft.Ivan Herrera, CAge: 19Spring stats: 5 games, .222/.300/.222, .522 OPS, 0 XBHHis appearance in games was minimal because of the stockpile of catchers the Cardinals had in camp, and his pop at the plate wasn’t as robust as fellow catching prospect Dennis Ortega. But as Andrew Knizner nears the majors and the Cardinals discuss an extension with Yadier Molina, it’s Herrera who appears on the horizon — several years away, but growing brighter.Herrera, one of the youngest players in camp, has a savvy for the game beyond his age. In one appearance he created a run by tagging up from first on a fly ball and aggressively running the bases from second. Coaches also complimented his feel for receiving pitches, and his game-calling instincts will come, like his hitting, with experience.Nolan Gorman, 3BAge: 19Spring stats: 13 games, .308/.357/.500, .857 OPS, 1 HR, 3 XBHOne of the team’s most heralded young hitters also was one of its most improved. A full season removed from being the Cardinals’ first-round pick, Gorman looked steadier in all phases of his game, at third base and in the batter’s box.He once had the look of a long-drive champ — ready to show his prodigious raw power whenever possible. This spring, he had a short game. He struck out only five times in 26 at-bats. Reunited with boyhood friend Matthew Liberatore, a lefty prospect for the Cardinals, both could be bunking at Class AA where Gorman will get rewarded for the polish and power he showed at the plate.Johan Oviedo, RHPAge: 22Spring stats: 4 games, 5 2/3 IP, 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 KAfter his first official bullpen session of spring, weeks before games started, Oviedo already had captured the eyes of coaches. He shadowed Adam Wainwright, volunteered to help infield coach Jose Oquendo and left everyone marveling at his size. Oviedo took his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame and reshaped it into the physique of a basketball small forward. The Cuban said he took some of the Cardinals’ nutrition advice home and reformulated diet.His body fat shrank from 27 percent to 17 or 18, he said.“I feel it for everything,” he said. “I can feel it running. My stamina is really, really up. . . . I took all the papers they gave us and tried to follow everything. It was hard at the beginning. I was always really hungry. I was eating more vegetables, grilled meat and little portions of rice. I’m huge on rice. In the past it was a full, full, full plate of rice. Sometimes I still do. Sometimes.”The power hurler continued to show a good feel for his fastball and slider. His curve has advanced more than his changeup. His advancement could accelerate as a reliever. In games, opponents saw the new look took as a scout remarked, “He’s changed. He looks more focused.”Dylan Carlson, OFAge: 21Spring stats: 12 games, .313/.436/.469, .905 OPS, 0 HR, 4 XBHThe Texas League’s player of the year picked up where he left off with a strong start to spring that included reaching base in eight consecutive plate appearances. The Cardinals said he had to press the issue to be in their opening-day lineup — and he did. While other outfielders groped for their sense of the strike zone, Carlson had six walks and 10 hits to his five strikeouts.Even so, the switch-hitter seems bound for Memphis — even briefly, to manage his service time — because the Cardinals tipped their hand. Shildt agreed that lineups would be revealing after an off day, and Carlson started only twice in the final six games. His production cooled. He did not play at all in two of them.“He’s major-league ready now,” a scout observed.The only question — “When will he get there?”

