🔥Power lounge: the cool and comfy loungewear brands to make your hibernation chic🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Hygge is big, clubbing is dead and staying in is officially the new going out.

So rather than splurge on cocktail dresses and heels, why not invest your self-care fund in some seriously decadent and diva-worthy nightwear instead?

Because honestly, who doesn’t want to be the person who nonchalantly greets the Deliveroo driver wearing a silk slip and a fabulous embroidered kimono?

Here’s an edit of the louchest loungewear brands in town, guaranteed to brighten up the long nights ahead.

Eberjey​

(Eberjey)

If you’re into softness and comfort, then this one is for you. Founded by two female ex-advertising execs in 1996, Eberjey uses the softest, highest-quality pima cotton, jersey and smooth stretch lace to create nightwear that you actually want to cosy down and sleep in. The palette is flattering and the styles are super pretty, but it’s the total snuggliness that really sets this brand apart.

Prices: £85-£160

eberjey.com

Madeleine Thompson

(Madeleine Thompson)

Hong Kong resident Madeleine Thompson found fame with her rainbow stripe cashmere tracksuit sets and is now a go-to for retro sports luxe sweaters, jumpsuits and joggers of all kinds. Her latest drop of ‘Pallas’ cashmere twin sets consist of long-sleeved tops with mandarin collars and wide leg trousers in the softest of cashmere with Chinese knotted embroidery along the leg. Bringing the chill to your Netflix and Chill.

Prices: from £120

net-a-porter.com

Gilda & Pearl

(Gilda and Pearl)

Fancy oozing some golden age Hollywood glamour in the bedroom? This is the brand for you. Founded in 2011, Gilda & Pearl draws its inspiration from cinemas ultimate Femme Fatale ‘Gilda’ to create kimonos, slip dresses, babydoll dresses and full pyjama sets. It’s all handmade in the UK and the designs are curve-friendly and unabashedly feminine and louche.

Prices: £95 to £885

gildapearl.co.uk

Rosamosario

(Rosamosario)

Launched in 2005 by Caroltta Danti, fresh from a stint at Vivienne Westwood, Rosamosario is the couture of lingerie and nightwear, famous for its team of Italian artisans who have years of meticulous craftsmanship and handmade mastery under their belts. Made using silk from Como and lace from France, these nightdresses and undies are more akin to white tie garb than a pair of PJs. The perfect pieces to wear while swanning seductively around your palace.

Looking for something super extra OTT? The atelier can deliver bespoke pieces to suit your wildest dreams, which will arrive three weeks from the date you order them.

Price: from £250 to £2400.

rosamosario.com

Olivia von Halle​

(Olivia von Halle)

No luxe nightwear list would be complete without Olivia von Halle’s name. Since launching at London Fashion Week in 2011, the brand has grown to include silk robes, kimonos, slip dresses, nightshirts and eye masks. With prints running the gamut from girly to outlandish and styles that don’t look out of place on a runway, it really does seem a shame to save these PJs for the bedroom. If you fancy really treating someone, her silk-cashmere blend ‘Missy’ tracksuits are life changing.

Prices: From £235 for a camisole set, to £2,300 for a full length kimono.

Oliviavonhalle.com

Asceno​

(Aceno)

Founded by best friends Poppy Sexton-Wainwright and Lauren Leask in 2013, Asceno is best known for its boldly coloured and striped pyjama sets, which are just as at home stomping pavements and swanning around parties as they are hanging in the bedroom. They’ve now added swimwear and ready-to-wear to the range, but it’s their simple black silk pyjama set with white piping that’s really got our bank cards a’quivering.

Price: £55 for eye masks up to £295 for shirts and trousers.

asceno.com

Yolke​

(Yolke)

Founded in 2013, London-based Yolke make super chic silk pajama sets that look just as cool worn with trainers for day or heels for a party as they do for the bedroom. They’re made from a special stretch silk which not only means they’re hella comfy, but it’s also crease resistant and much harder wearing than traditional non-stretch silk, making them perfect PJs for slinking around town in.

Price: £135 – 370

yolke.co.uk