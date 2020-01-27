🔥Potted crab on sourdough with radishes recipe🔥

This effortless potted crab is simple to make yet feels incredibly indulgent.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus chilling time | Cooking time: 2 minutes
SERVES
two
INGREDIENTS
- 150g fresh shop-bought crab meat (I like a mix of around two thirds white and a third brown, but it’s up to you)
- 2 tbsp crème fraîche
- a few sprigs of soft herbs such as tarragon, parsley, chervil or dill, finely chopped
- zest of ½ lemon
- nutmeg, for grating
- 75g butter
- a pinch of cayenne pepper
- sourdough and radishes, to serve
METHOD
- Stir together the crabmeat and crème fraîche in a mixing bowl. Add most of the herbs to the bowl, along with the lemon zest, and grate in a little nutmeg. Stir together well. Season to taste and spoon into a shallow dish about 14cm in diameter, or a flip-top jar.
- Melt the butter in a small pan, bringing it to the boil then immediately taking it off the heat. Leave it to settle for 10 minutes, then spoon the clear clarified butter over the crabmeat, discarding the solids.
- Sprinkle over the remaining herbs, a pinch of cayenne pepper and some seasoning. Leave to one side to cool, then transfer to the fridge for a few hours, or until needed.
- Serve with slices of toasted sourdough and crisp radishes.