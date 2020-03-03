Potholes nearly popping your tires? Chat with the Road Crew, 1 p.m. Wednesday

Is your route to work giving you a headache because of potholes, poorly timed lights or street construction? Let the experts know, and ask them your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Even though numerous people stand to be affected by the shutoff, Missouri American Water says it has run out of options.

The 28,000-square-foot facility would cost $10 million to $12 million to build. Plans indicate the facility would be called the Bradley E. Beal Arena.

A federal agency is investigating whether the department violated patient privacy laws through its involvement with a reality TV show.

It’s at least the second time in recent years that immigration officials have denied a such a request for Alex Garcia, 38, who has lived in sanctuary in Christ Church United Church of Christ in Maplewood since 2017.

DeMarco Haynes, 29, was driving Thursday on Delmar Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a curb.

Dorsey, a 43-year-old St. Louis native, is one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent entrepreneurs, and also runs Square Inc., a mobile payments company he co-founded.

East-West Gateway votes 15-7 to table a study of Lambert after city officials object.

Area police reported several vehicles sliding off roads during the Wednesday morning commute but no serious injuries.

Darwyn “Tony” Snyder on Tuesday was presented the French Legion of Honor in a ceremony at the Friendship Village retirement home.