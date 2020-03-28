🔥Potential for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening🔥

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is expected to have severe storms, including hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes Saturday afternoon and evening.The threat extends from northeast Missouri to west central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Spotters are encouraged to be ready.Several river gauges in the St. Louis area indicated they are close to flood level. With heaver rainfall than expected, the river levels could rise higher than predicted.

A look at current levels and forecast maximums at gauges along St. Louis-area rivers.

