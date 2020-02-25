Pot inquiry by Missouri lawmakers moves to top state health official

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Shannon, listens to Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield on the fourth and final day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are not done with their investigation of problems into the potentially bungled rollout of the state’s medical marijuana program.According to documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch, a special committee holding hearings into the program has asked Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams to attend a upcoming hearing of the panel.Williams’ attendance would mark the highest-ranking official to testify about the program.The committee, headed by Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, also wants one of the state’s top purchasing officers, Karen Boeger, to answer questions following a sometimes testy, hours-long hearing last week.Members of the committee expressed frustration last week that former Rep. Lyndall Fraker, who is the director of the division overseeing the medical marijuana program, was unable to answer their questions about how licenses have been doled out and how private contractors have performed.“In response to Director Fraker’s inability to answer members’ questions, I believe you, as the department director and person he testified numerous times made the ultimate decisions, would be the correct person help clarify members’ unanswered questions,” said Ross in a letter to Williams sent Monday.Ross also told Boeger he was requesting her presence at the hearing because Fraker “repeatedly” said he was not involved with the request to hire a company to score applications for companies wanting to grow, transport and sell medical-grade cannabis.Wednesday’s scheduled hearing is the third by Ross’ panel focusing on how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has been piecing together the marijuana program since voters approved Amendment 2 in 2018.With sales set to start this summer, some of the companies seeking licenses to sell or grow pot have raised red flags about discrepancies in scoring. Some applicants have said that identical answers received different scores.Among the losing applicants was Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, who has previously railed against the scoring discrepancies during extended comments on the Senate floor.Fraker also said he didn’t know one of the companies hired to score applicants had been involved in training seminars with applicants prior to it being hired.A separate Post-Dispatch review found out-of-state pot executives as well as board members of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, or MoCannTrade, a key industry group, are tied to about two dozen business groups that each won five or more of licenses.Fraker and Department of Health and Senior Services chief counsel Richard Moore said they still had found no evidence of a conflict of interest by its scorer.Dozens of rejected applicants have filed appeals with the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, challenging the state’s limit on business licenses as well as a ZIP code bonus that gave extra points to applicants in certain high-unemployment areas.Moore acknowledged the department is planning on spending millions of dollars to defend its licensing decisions in court.

