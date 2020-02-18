🔥Post Office Travel Money reveals cheapest holiday destinations for 2020🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The buzz around Japan has been palpable in recent years – thanks to hosting last year’s Rugby World Cup, this year’s Olympics and the fact that it’s just been named as holding the world’s most powerful passport .

If you’ve ever wanted to visit, 2020 is the time as Post Office Travel Money has just listed Japan’s capital city, Tokyo, as its best value long haul destination in its 14th annual Holiday Money Report.

Tokyo was listed third in the Post Office Travel Money Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer – following the short-haul destinations of Sunny Beach in Bulgaria and Marmaris in Turkey.

To find the cheapest destinations, Post Office analysed the cost of eight tourist staples – a three-course evening meal for two with wine, bottle of beer, glass of wine, can of Coca-Cola, large bottle of water, cup of coffee, suncream and insect repellent.

The top 20 cheapest destinations for 2020

According to Post Office Travel Money​

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria – £30.68 for holiday essentials

2. Marmaris, Turkey – £44.15

3. Tokyo, Japan – £48.21

4. Algarve, Portugal – £49.87

5. Costa del Sol, Spain – £53.16

6. Cape Town, South Africa – £59.39

7. Hoi An, Vietnam – £59.49

8. Bali, Indonesia – £61.43

9. Prague, Czech Republic – £63.02

10. Paphos, Cyprus – £63.22

11. Sliema, Malta – £66.72

12. Mombasa, Kenya – £66.95

13. Colombo, Sri Lanka – £68.39

14. St John, Antigua – £70.51

15. Orlando, USA – £75.25

16. Corfu, Greece – £75.91

17. Budapest, Hungary – £78.49

18. Porec, Croatia – £79.43

19. Cancun, Mexico – £83.69

20. Nice, France – £89.31

Overall, the report found that prices have fallen by up to 10 per cent in 33 out of the 42 global destinations it analysed.

The main reason for this is a strengthened sterling, with the report finding this cut the cost of prices for British travellers in 19 of the destinations.

Post Office Travel Money Head of Travel Nick Boden said in a statement: “With the price falls we found in destinations worldwide, holidaymakers will have plenty of choice in the coming year – provided sterling holds its value.

“In Europe the best deals are likely to be in Bulgaria, Turkey and Portugal, while further afield Japan, Vietnam and Bali are looking good bets for the bargain-hunter. The clear message is that holidaymakers should do their homework on resort prices before booking to be sure of the best deal.”

The Mahe in the Seychelles, Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Tamarindo in Costa Rica proved the most expensive of the cities surveyed with essentials coming in at £165.10, £152.11 and £137.72 respectively.