🔥Post-mortem examinations completed after children found dead in Dublin🔥







Conor McGinley, nine, Darragh McGinley, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, with their father Andrew McGinley (Garda/PA)

Post-mortem examinations have been completed on the three children found dead in a Dublin house on Friday night.

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley’s autopsies were completed by Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster at the Dublin City Morgue on Saturday evening.

Interim post-mortem results are not being published for operational reasons and further toxicology results are still awaited.

The house at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, in the south-west of the city, remains sealed off for examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Floral tributes at the house in Newcastle (Aoife Moore/PA)

The bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla, three, were removed from the semi-detached home by ambulance at around 10am on Saturday.

Gardai said a family liaison officer was in contact with their father Andrew McGinley and the extended family.

A woman, thought to be the children’s mother, continues to receive medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

It is understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

No arrests have been made and An Garda Siochana continue to investigate all the circumstances of these unexplained deaths.

Gardai say they are making no further comment at this time.

