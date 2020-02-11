🔥Post Malone to headline BST Hyde Park 2020: How to get tickets for London show🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Post Malone has been announced as the latest headliner of BST, performing at Hyde Park this summer.

The singer will top the bill at the festival series on Thursday July 2. Support acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 14. They will be priced at £65 plus booking fee and can be bought here.

The likes of Little Mix (July 4), Kendrick Lamar (July 5), Pearl Jam (July 10) and Taylor Swift (July 11) have already been announced to perform at BST this summer. Last year’s headliners included Florence the Machine, Robbie Williams, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand.

It’s the latest UK festival headline spot announced by Post Malone, who topped the bill at Reading and Leeds last summer and is also due to perform at Glasgow Green on June 30.

Malone released his last album Hollywood’s Bleeding in 2019, which went straight to number one in the UK and the US.

