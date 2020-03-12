Post-Dispatch’s Great Taste event is postponed until Sept. 17

Abigail Brown of St. Louis eats a barbecue sandwich from Salt + Smoke at the Great Taste on March 13, 2019, at the St. Louis Science Center.

The Post-Dispatch has announced that the fifth annual Great Taste is postponed until Sept. 17. The event, which features tastings from some of the 100 best restaurants in St. Louis, had been scheduled for Wednesday at the St. Louis Science Center. “The health and safety of our vendors, guests and staff is our highest priority,” said Post-Dispatch president and publisher Ian Caso. Ticketholders will receive an email regarding reissue and refund options.In the meantime, check out Ian Froeb’s STL 100, our critic’s guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis. For future information about this event and others, visit stltoday.com/ourevents.Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284@abertrand on Twitterabertrand@post-dispatch.com

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

