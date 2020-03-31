Post-Dispatch to furlough employees, or cut pay

ST. LOUIS — The Post-Dispatch will furlough employees or cut pay in response to a drop in advertising revenue, as newspapers across the country trim costs amid the coronavirus outbreak.Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Post-Dispatch parent company Lee Enterprises Inc., told employees on Tuesday that they would either be furloughed for two weeks in the third quarter, or see their salaries cut by the equivalent — about 4%.Lee executives he said, will take a 20% pay cut.Mowbray called the recent work at the Post-Dispatch, and other Lee papers, “outstanding,” complimenting reporters and editors for their “passion, hard work and dedication” over the past few weeks.“No one foresaw the challenges this pandemic would bring but you have all reacted with incredible creativity and resiliency and have managed to deliver your best work under difficult circumstances,” Mowbray wrote in the email.And while digital subscriptions have seen an “uptick,” Mowbray said, advertising revenue has been “dramatically impacted now and for the near future.”“To ensure our own sustainability, it’s important that we manage the economic impact to our company,” he continued. “The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business.”

