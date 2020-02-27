post-debate-poll:-viewers-say-bernie-sanders-made-best-case-that-he-could-beat-trump

🔥Post-debate poll: Viewers say Bernie Sanders made best case that he could beat Trump🔥

Bernie Sanders’ challengers are looking to slow down his momentum, but polling after last night’s South Carolina debate shows he remains in a strong position. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News’ director of elections and surveys; CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns; Zach Montellaro, a campaign reporter for Politico; and Eugene Scott, a political reporter for the Washington Post, spoke to CBSN’s “Red & Blue” about the state of the race heading into the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.

