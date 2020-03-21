🔥Possible coronavirus exposure at Bonne Terre wedding investigated by health officials🔥

The St. Francois County Health Center is investigating a possible COVID-19 exposure at a large gathering in Bonne Terre on Saturday, according to a release from Director Amber Elliott. Two attendees who reside outside the state of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. They were symptomatic while attending the event.The health center is working with the event organizer to identify and contact all of those who attended the event. There were about 200 people who attended the event, including from St. Francois County and other jurisdictions. The health center confirmed Friday night that the event was a wedding and the investigation will continue through the weekend. All attendees of the event will be quarantined through March 28, the release said. Any attendee who develops fever greater than 100.4 or a cough will be instructed to call their healthcare provider to be tested. If an attendee develops shortness of breath or becomes urgently ill, they should call their local hospital before arriving.North County Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said he had heard of the event, and that a couple of guests from out of state had tested positive.Bonne Terre is one of the two larger towns under the North County School District umbrella, with hundreds of students and employees. He said he had been in touch with St. Francois County Health Center, the center is taking the lead and will keep him updated as to how far communication would need to go.”I’ve already been on the phone with Amber (Elliott, director of SFCHC) twice today,” he said. “We are taking this very, very seriously. They’re going to take the lead and they’re going to facilitate conversations with anyone who went, and they’re going to tell us how far communication would need to go, if there was any need.