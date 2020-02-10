🔥Positive Luxury's The Butterfly Mark: What is it and how is it awarded?🔥

Christian Dior carries it, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. So too does Lisa Franklin, Dom Perignon and Veuve Cliquot. Bearing the shape of a butterfly, ‘it’ is a little circular stamp – and it comes with a lot of kudos attached.

The Butterfly Mark is a trust mark used by premium labels to demonstrate their dedication to sustainability. It is awarded by Positive Luxury, a company founded in 2011 by Diana Verde Nieto and Karen Hanton on an ambition to make caring for the environment relevant and aspirational.

“Now everybody talks about sustainability,” says Verde Nieto, “back then, nobody wanted to know about it.

“It was not cool, not sexy, not anything. That’s why Positive Luxury was born, to engage luxury lifestyle brands.”

And so The Butterfly Mark emerged. Now used across the luxury market – in fashion and beauty, premium drinks, travel and more – it is an internationally recognised symbol of the very highest sustainable standards. Here, we explore the details.

What is The Butterfly Mark?

The Butterfly Mark is a trust mark awarded to luxury brands showing clear commitment to sustainability throughout all areas of business.

It is awarded by Positive Luxury, a company designed to scrutinise the environmental and social impact of premium labels.

How are brands awarded The Butterfly Mark?

A robust assessment takes place, where five keys areas are examined.

The first looks at the governance of a business – not just the supply chain, but the companies’ relationship with employees, including their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Taxation is also investigated – “how, as a global citizen, you pay taxes in the countries you operate,” Verde Nieto explains.

It centres on “mission, purpose, values”, as well as a duty to every stakeholder, not just shareholders.

The next two areas look at a brand’s social and environmental structures: whether, for instance, it adheres to The United Nations Framework for Human Rights and Guiding Principles, and whether it’s committed to reducing CO2 emissions and cutting plastic-use.

‘Community investment’ is the fourth criterion, addressing a business’s philanthropic efforts, such as whether a percentage of profits go to charity.

The final pillar looks at innovation – how a brand is pushing boundaries. Is it, for example, operating a circular economy; providing repair or recycling services; looking at new ways of manufacturing, like 3D printing?

“Companies have to comply with 80% of that criteria in order to be part of our programme,” says Verde Nieto.

If they fall short Positive Luxury give them policies and frameworks to work with and can connect them to stakeholders for further assistance.

Verde Nieto confirms, however: “We not a consultancy business.”

How does the assessment work?

Brands answer a series of questions, some relevant to all industries and others, just their own. Corroborative documents are supplied, which may include audits or codes of conduct, after which technology analyses publicly-available data on the brand to verify its claims.

Lastly, through a ‘materiality assessment’, sustainability issues are highlighted.

Brands that successfully meet the requirements can display the interactive Butterfly Mark. The assessment process gets updated every two years, and companies have to re-apply to renew the rights to display the Mark​.

Who funds Positive Luxury’s The Butterfly Mark?

Brands pay fees according to their annual turnover. For those of less than £1 million, prices start at £2,500.

What brands carry The Butterfly Mark?

Over a hundred luxury brands have the rights to display the Mark.

These include, Loewe, Temperley London and Kenzo in fashion; YSL beauty, Guerlain and Kiehl’s in beauty; IWC Schaffhausen and Tag Heuer in jewellery and watches; and more.