🔥Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch FA Cup football tonight🔥

Arsenal are fighting for their last available piece of silverware this season when they take on Portsmouth tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side crashed out of the Europa League last week, dumped out of the competition by Olympiacos in the first knockout round in a devastating blow to their aims of qualifying for the Champions League.

Portsmouth, pushing for a return to the Championship at the end of the season, hope to inflict more misery on the south coast.

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

Where to watch the match

TV channel: Live coverage begins from 7:15pm with the match televised live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Sunday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Match highlights

BBC Match of the Day will have highlights of all the week’s FA Cup action on Thursday on BBC One from 11:15pm.

Team news

Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis ahead of Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Arsenal.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is confident the pair will be fit to face Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side after sustaining knocks in Friday’s 3-0 Sky Bet League One win over Rochdale.

Centre-back Christian Burgess collected his 10th booking of the season in that match but will be available to face the Gunners as his two-game suspension will be served in league fixtures.

Defender Jack Whatmough and forward Oli Hawkins will be hoping to return to Jackett’s squad after being left out against Dale for tactical reasons.

Arsenal head coach Arteta is likely to shuffle his pack at Fratton Park.

The Gunners will be without Sead Kolasinac, who has suffered a significant shoulder strain.

Full-backs Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) also likely to still be sidelined.

Defender Calum Chambers (knee) is a long-term absentee while January signing Pablo Mari will be pushing for his Arsenal debut.

