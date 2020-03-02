🔥Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup commentary stream, TV channel, team news, build-up and latest news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s FA Cup match coverage of Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE.

Fresh from a humiliating Europa League exit at home to Olympiacos on Thursday night, Arsenal must bounce back with the FA Cup their last remaining hope of silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta needs an immediate response from his side to get their season back on track, but the last thing the Gunners need is a potentially tricky cup tie away to League One promotional hopefuls Pompey in front of a buoyant Fratton Park crowd.

With kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm GMT, follow all the latest news and build-up on our rolling LIVE match blog.

Can’t see the Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup blog? Click here for the desktop version.

Team news

Arsenal players unavailable: Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Cedric Soares (knee), Sead Kolasinac (shoulder)

Doubtful: Pablo Mari (fitness), Shkodran Mustafi (muscular)

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.