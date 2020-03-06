🔥Portraits of inspirational women in London's galleries: Famous female paintings for International Women's Day🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London’s galleries are home to dozens of portraits of inspiring women, who were trailblazers in the worlds of politics, literature, art and more.

These paintings are a permanent reminder of the important work these women achieved in their respective fields, from fighting for racial justice and health reforms to showing society new ways of writing and leading.

From historical, well-known faces to lesser-known individuals, these portraits shine a spotlight on a whole host of influential people.

To mark International Women’s Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite paintings that hang in galleries across the capital, to celebrate their incredible work.

Jane Austen​​, National Portrait Gallery

(Jane Austen by Cassandra Austen circa 1810, National Portrait Gallery, London)

Jane Austen’s honesty, irony and humour helped shape some of the most iconic works of the nineteenth century, with novels such as Pride and Prejudice and Emma cementing her position as one of the most famous writers in British history. More than 200 years on from her death in 1817, Austen’s novels are celebrated and continuously adapted for screen and stage. Literature lovers can catch a glimpse of the legendary writer at the National Portrait Gallery, in room 18’s miniature case. This intimate sketch was produced by her closest companion, her sister Cassandra, and was recently used for the portrait of Austen on the ten pound note.

Olive Morris, National Portrait Gallery

(Olive Morris by Neil Kenlock 1973, National Portrait Gallery London)

Jamaican-born Olive Morris became a key political figure in the 60s and 70s, campaigning against oppression, racial injustice and sexism in the UK. This black and white snap taken in 1973 was captured four years before her untimely death from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1979, at the age of just 27. Morris was a founding member of the Brixton Black Women’s Group and co-founded the Organisation of Women of African and Asian Descent. In 2011, 32 years after her death, the Olive Morris memorial award was launched, with the aim of awarding bursaries to young black women.

Dame Christabel Pankhurst, National Portrait Gallery

(Dame Christabel Pankhurst by Ethel Wright exhibited 1909, National Portrait Gallery London)

Daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and a sister of Sylvia Pankhurst, Christabel Pankhurst was the driving force behind the Women’s Social and Political Union. She used her training as a barrister and her legal knowledge to push her equality campaign, organising rallies and speeches. Her efforts were recognised in 1936 when she was given a Damehood. This portrait at the National Portrait Gallery captures Pankhurst in all her glory, as she actively emerges from darkness with her suffragette sash neatly in place. The 1909 painting can be found in room 30 of the building.

Queen Elizabeth I, National Portrait Gallery

(Queen Elizabeth I associated with Nicholas Hilliard circa 1575, National Portrait Gallery London)

Queen Elizabeth I’s long reign was characterised by a refusal to believe that being a woman was a limitation – in fact, she once famously said in a speech, “I have the body of a weak, feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a King of England too.” This work by Nicholas Hilliard at National Portrait Gallery captures her in full-on monarch mode, in a regal embellished dress and, of course, her signature ruffle collar. Her reign from 1558-1603 is sometimes referred to as the Golden Age due to the prosperity it brought for the country. Literature flourished during her time on the throne too, with the likes of William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe paying homage to her through their works.

Mary Wollstonecraft, National Portrait Gallery

(Mary Wollstonecraft by John Opie, National Portrait Gallery, London)

Mary Wollstonecraft is best known for her 1792 book A Vindication of the Rights of Woman, where she outlines that if women were given the same opportunities as men, they could make an equal contribution to society. Pretty forward-thinking stuff for the late 18th century. In fact, all her works make a powerful case for liberating and educating women in the name of social progress. In this portrait she keeps things simple with a white gown and tied-back hair which is covered by a modest hat. In one of her published works she stated that clothes should neither distort nor hide a human and it’s safe to say her attitudes on dressing are captured in this work. The portrait, painted in 1899 by artist John Opie, hangs in room room 18 at the National Portrait Gallery.

Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, National Gallery

(Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun 1755 – 1842, Self Portrait in a Straw Hat, The National Gallery, London.)

Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun may be an unfamiliar figure to most, but in the late 18th century she was known as one of the best portrait painters of her time — even receiving the attention of Marie Antoinette, who provided patronage to the artist throughout her career. This self-portrait, painted in Brussels in 1782, captures her with a paint palette in hand. Traditional artist attire is thrown out of the window too, as she sports an elegant feather hat and draping shawl.

Virginia Woolf, National Portrait Gallery

(Virginia Woolf by Vanessa Bell 1912, National Portrait Gallery London)

You don’t have to be a literature buff to have heard of the famous essay A Room of One’s Own — a work that has gone on to become a classic piece of feminist literature. It’s author, Virginia Woolf, is one of the most celebrated modernist writers of the 20th century and significantly contributed to the novel form we know and love today. Novels such as Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves were groundbreaking for their time, as they challenged ideas around structure, plot and characterisation through the narrator’s “stream of consciousness”. This muted image of her was painted by her sister, Bloomsbury artist Vanessa Bell, and was captured just before her marriage to Leonard Woolf.

Catharine Macaulay, National Portrait Gallery

(Catharine Macaulay (née Sawbridge) by Robert Edge Pine circa 1775, National Portrait Gallery London)

Political writer and historian Catharine Macaulay was one of the leading political activists of 18th century. Between 1763 and 1783 she published eight volumes of the History of England, which was well-received by critics. Here she is shown, quill in hand, leaning on a number of her celebrated works and gazing off into the distance deep in thought. To demonstrate her democratic views she is dressed as a Roman matron. This work was painted by Robert Edge Pine but is thought to have been commissioned by her friend and patron Reverend Thomas Wilson, a man who is referred to in the letter she is holding.

Malala Yousafzai​, National Portrait Gallery

(Malala Yousafzai by Shirin Neshat 2018, National Portrait Gallery London)

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, at the age of 17. She is known for her writing about her life during the Taliban occupation of her town Swat Valley and for surviving a shot to the head by a Taliban gunman in October 2012. The following year, she launched the Malala Fund, an organisation dedicated to giving girls access to free, safe, quality education. She now studies Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford. This unique portrait of her, taken in 2018, shows her skin covered in a poem by Rahman Shah Sayel which refers to national folk hero​ Malala of Maiwand and praises Yousafzai, making connections between the two.

Artemisia Gentileschi, National Gallery

(The National Gallery, London )

This self-portrait of Artemisia Gentileschi hangs in the National Gallery — making it the first painting by the artist to enter a public collection in the UK. Only two other works by her exist in the country, one of which is owned by the Queen. The National Gallery announced recently they would hold a major exhibition of Gentileschi’s work in 2020, which will double the amount of work by women in the gallery’s collection. Gentileschi’s art career is notable given the restrictions faced by women in the 17th century, but was overshadowed during her lifetime when she was raped by another painter and subjected to a seven month trial. She worked for some of the highest names in European society and for being the first woman to be a member of the Accademia delle Arti del Disegno — an academy of prestigious artists in Florence. Her legacy as a trailblazer is now rightfully celebrated.

Elizabeth and Mary Linley, Dulwich Picture Gallery

Elizabeth and Mary Linley, c.1772 Thomas Gainsborough, British, 1727 – 1788 (By permission of Dulwich Picture Gallery)

The Dulwich Picture Gallery is home to this double portrait of sisters Elizabeth and Mary Linley, who were both known for their musical talent. Elizabeth first sang in 1767 in Covent Garden and went on to become a highly sought-after musician, whereas Mary made her acting debut in 1769 before following in the footsteps of her sister to become a singer of Oratorios in 1771. The pair were forbidden to sing after marriage, so the public lost out to their talent when Elizabeth turned 18 and Mary reached 22. The portrait captures Elizabeth in the pale blue dress looking into the distance and Mary sitting down with her score sheet in hand. It also acts as a sad reminder of the restrictions these women faced.

Florence Nightingale, National Portrait Gallery

(Florence Nightingale receiving the Wounded at Scutari’ by Jerry Barrett 1856, National Portrait Gallery, London)

Florence Nightingale worked to reform hospital conditions during the 19th century and is known today as the founder of modern nursing. Also known as the Lady with the Lamp, she campaigned on behalf of sick and wounded British soldiers, laying the foundations for new nursing care. A 1857 portrait of the her hangs at the National Portrait Gallery, painted by Jerry Barrett. Due to the fact that Nightingale would often refuse to sit for portraits, this work shows her in action. Notably, she stands out from the crowd of men at the Barrack Hospital in Scutari, Turkey, after the Crimean war.

Mary Seacole, National Portrait Gallery

(Mary Seacole by Albert Charles Challen 1869, National Portrait Gallery, London)

Another remarkable nurse can also be found at the National Gallery. Mary Seacole was also known for her contribution to nursing during the Crimean War. She travelled to Balaklava where she helped open the “British Hotel” halfway between the harbour and British Headquarters, and attended wounded servicemen risking her life attending the battlefield. Her lifetime achievements were posthumously awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit in 1991 and resulted in her being voted the Greatest Black Briton in 2004. This portrait was created in the last few years of Seacole’s life, when she was in her sixties. She wears a traditional Caribbean scarf as a nod to her Jamaican heritage, as well as three medals to illustrate her efforts during the war.