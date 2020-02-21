Port Authority moves again to attract international flights to St. Louis

Cars exit the main terminal parking garage at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Monday, Oct. 8, 2012. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

CLAYTON – The St. Louis County Port Authority signaled it would recommit $2.1 million to a St. Louis-Lambert International Airport incentive package aimed at attracting an international flight.Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge told the agency’s board Thursday that she is working with “the business community” and other local governments to build a fund to help lure an international airline to St. Louis.“The number one complaint I had last year was the lack of international service,” she said.A British Airways flight to London or a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt, Germany, are the most likely connections, she said. Lambert doesn’t have any interest in using the package for a non-major discount carrier, Hamm-Niebruegge said, such as now-defunct Wow Airlines that briefly operated here.She declined to say what other private and public entities Lambert officials were seeking commitments from. Lambert hopes to have a package ready to present to airlines by the beginning of April to be able to present to the large European airlines, which typically announce the addition of midsize market routes in the late summer.“We’re working with the larger region on a broader package,” she said. “It’s been disappointing to us that we have not had a competitive package at the table.”Other cities will likely be competing for the same flights, and Hamm-Niebruegge estimated a package of between $3 million and $5 million would be competitive. Airline industry publication Anna.Aero reported in December that St. Louis may be contending with Cincinnati for British Airways’ next U.S. market.Lambert would require an airline to commit to two years of service before offering the incentive package, she said. The hope is the subsidy would let the route become established enough to stand on its own in a smaller market.Though some airlines have left other smaller markets after the subsidies run out, she said international routes stayed in Austin, Texas and in Nashville. Those are smaller metro areas than St. Louis, but they have exceeded St. Louis in airport passengers after adding international flights in recent years, Hamm-Niebruegge said. They are also much faster-growing regions and both snagged routes St. Louis was trying to win.About 300 people a day on average fly to Europe from St. Louis, with the largest proportion going to London, Hamm-Niebruegge said. St. Louis also tends to have more business travelers, which are airlines’ “bread and butter.”“I have no doubt we will make a legacy international carrier successful in this market,” Hamm-Niebruegge said.The Port Authority had previously committed to the $1.5 million in assistance as part of an effort to establish an international route. It committed another $600,000 for the short-lived Wow Air route. Neither of the subsidies were paid. Airport officials wanted to make sure the new Port Authority board, now made up of completely new members, still supported the effort.The $2.1 million in incentives aren’t related to a $5 million commitment to lure an international flight to Lambert that the Port Authority had quietly approved in late 2017. It ended that program this summer without expending any funds.The board voted 5-0 with one abstention to approve the allocation in principle. It will vote to give final approval to a detailed resolution at its meeting next month.

