🔥Pork sausages with three-mustard mash recipe🔥

Before you get cooking, I’d say that you can make the mustard mash here to serve with sausages as strong or as light as you want, and instead of potato, you could serve it with roasted celeriac, or even make a carrot puree.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 55 minutes
SERVES
four
INGREDIENTS
For the mash
- 1kg King Edward or Désirée potatoes
- 50g butter
- 1 tbsp course grain mustard
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp hot English mustard
- 50g crème fraîche
- 50ml double cream
For the onion gravy
- 15g lard
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 50g butter
- 1 dessertspoon flour
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard or ½ tsp English mustard powder
- Approx 500ml chicken or vegetable stock (you might not need it all)
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 8 Cumberland sausages
METHOD
- Peel and chop the potatoes into even chunks. Place in a saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Then turn down to simmer and cook for 20 minutes until a knife can pierce them easily, but they are not so soft that they become mushy.
- Drain well and add back to the pan over a medium heat to allow them to dry for two to three minutes (making sure they don’t burn).
- Mash the potatoes well, adding the butter and the mustards, and finally add the crème fraîche and cream, making sure it is mixed well. Season well and leave to one side until ready to use.
- Heat the lard in a pan. Add the onion and some seasoning, and allow to caramelise for 15 to 20 minutes. Keep stirring while it caramelises.
- Add the butter then the flour and mustard, stirring and cooking out the flour. Then add the stock gradually, mixing to avoid any lumps, until you have your desired consistency for gravy.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce, check the seasoning, and simmer for a further five minutes. Remove from the heat and leave to one side until ready to use (this can be made ahead and heated up slowly).
- Cook the sausages in a frying pan until nicely coloured and cooked through.
- Reheat the gravy and mash and serve with the sausages.