🔥Pork sausages with three-mustard mash recipe🔥

Before you get cooking, I’d say that you can make the mustard mash here to serve with sausages as strong or as light as you want, and instead of potato, you could serve it with roasted celeriac, or even make a carrot puree.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 55 minutes

SERVES

four

INGREDIENTS

For the mash

1kg King Edward or Désirée potatoes

50g butter

1 tbsp course grain mustard

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp hot English mustard

50g crème fraîche

50ml double cream

For the onion gravy

15g lard

1 onion, thinly sliced

50g butter

1 dessertspoon flour

1 tsp Dijon mustard or ½ tsp English mustard powder

Approx 500ml chicken or vegetable stock (you might not need it all)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

8 Cumberland sausages

METHOD