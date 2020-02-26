🔥Popular London filming location house in Wembley for sale for £785k🔥

Bisto’s TV ads were filmed in the house that’s now for sale in Wembley, but it’s also been used as a filming location for Tesco and ITV.

Bisto’s Wembley filming location — and other A-list homes…

Aah! Bisto! Starring the Bisto Kids, the retro advertising posters for the gravy brand are iconic, but later TV ads were filmed in a house that’s now for sale in Princes Court, Wembley.

The four-bedroom home has been a filming location for decades, including for Tesco and for Him, the 2016 ITV miniseries starring Fionn Whitehead.

Whitehead went on to play the lead role in the 2017 blockbuster movie Dunkirk alongside pop heart-throb Harry Styles.

Listed at £785,000 with Doorsteps, the semi-detached house with a garden and patio would be great for a central London commute.

It takes just 20 minutes to get to Euston from nearby Wembley station.