Popular fairs and new exhibitions highlight season of visual arts

“Sinbad the Sailor. Voyage #3” by Ainura Ashirova Barron, part of “Storytellers” at Art St. Louis

The St. Louis area nabbed three listings in Art Fair SourceBook’s top 100 fine art events for 2020. Two of them, the St. Louis Art Fair in Clayton and the Historic Shaw Art Fair in St. Louis, are a few months away. But Art on the Square in Belleville is a spring tradition for many people. The SourceBook ranks it No. 4 in terms of fair sales for fine artists. The weekend before Art on the Square is another popular event, the Laumeier Sculpture Park Art Fair. Each fair boasts more than 100 juried artists along with food, drink and entertainment. Whether you have a large or small budget for buying art, though, there’s no charge for just looking at a number of new exhibitions, including drawings by a successful Nazi hunter and sculpture meant to evoke music.‘The Argentina Journal: Words and Images from the Man Who Captured Adolf Eichmann’When March 18-April 29 • Where Holocaust Museum & Learning Center, 23 Millstone Campus Drive • How much Free • More info 314-442-3711; hmlc.orgMossad agent Peter Zvi Malkin went to Argentina in 1960 to capture Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann. He posed as a tourist, creating images in a South American guidebook. A portfolio of the images, combining art and history, helps show Malkin’s memories and feelings at the time.

Jasmine Johnson (left) and Makayla Calvin look at sculptures by Dale Rogers at Art on the Square in Belleville in 2016.

Post-Dispatch file

Art on the SquareWhen May 15-17 • Where Belleville Public Square, Highway 159 and Main Street, Belleville • How much Free • More info artonthesquare.comBelleville’s annual juried fine art show includes more than 100 artists, music and a children’s art garden. Not sure how to tell if something you buy will work in your home? Meg Caswell, who won HGTV’s “Design Star” show in 2011, will be one of several speakers on the “Living With Art: Interior Design” stage.‘Currents 118: Elias Sime’When April 3-Sept. 27 • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-721-0072; slam.orgSalvaged computer parts, keyboards and other found objects are used in sculptural works by Ethiopian artist Elias Sime. The St. Louis Art Museum’s Currents series showcases contemporary art by living artists. Ongoing at the museum is also the exhibition “Millet and Modern Art.”Deborah Douglas: ‘Some Things I Know, Some Things I Only Believe’When March 20-April 24 • Where Gallery at the Kranzberg, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-533-0367Using mixed media, Deborah Douglas of St. Louis explores “knowledge,” the overarching theme for a series of shows at the Kranzberg Arts Center. “The consistent practice of mixing media, ideas and formal approaches is innate and familiar for me,” Douglas says. She will give an artist talk at the opening reception April 3.Ebony G. PattersonWhen May 8-Aug. 23 • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-535-4660; camstl.orgGardens are often inspirations for Jamaican-born artist Ebony Patterson, who also sees symbols of postcolonialism in them. Part of her new exhibition will be a large collage using torn paper for the museum’s Project Wall. It’s called “… and the dew cracks the earth, in five acts of lamentation … between the cuts … beneath the leaves … below the soil … .”

“Rain of Signs” (2016) by Tim Portlock

Great Rivers Biennial 2020: Kahlil Robert Irving, Tim Portlock, Rachel YounWhen May 8-Aug. 23 • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-535-4660; camstl.orgThe Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis’ Great Rivers Biennial Awards Program recognizes emerging and career artists working in the area. This year, it features Kahlil Robert Irving, Tim Portlock, and Rachel Youn, who, the museum says, “have proposed exhibitions that involve kinetic sculpture, installation, ceramic and digital prints.”

Lila Giljum and her mother, Ashley Giljum, of St. Louis browse butterfly artwork by Jennifer Ivory at the Laumeier Sculpture Park Art Fair in 2019.

Photo by Chris Lee

Laumeier Sculpture Park Art FairWhen May 8-10 • Where Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road • How much $10; free for members and children 10 and under • More info 314-615-5278; laumeiersculpturepark.orgThe Mother’s Day weekend tradition offers work by more than 150 artists from across the country at Laumeier Sculpture Park. The event — the 33rd — helps support the outdoor venue’s programs and temporary exhibits.

“Afghan Girl” by Steve McCurry will be on view as part of “Masterworks” at the International Photography Hall of Fame.

‘Masterworks: Highlights from the IPHF Collection’When March 21-June 6 • Where International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum, 3415 Olive Street • How much $10; $5 for seniors and students; free for members • More info 314-535-1999; iphf.orgWorks from more than 500 artists are included in the permanent collection of the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum. With “Masterworks,” it will display famous images from famous people including Ansel Adams, Margaret Bourke-White, Gordon Parks, Alfred Stieglitz and more than 45 others.‘Storytellers’When April 13-May 28 • Where Art St. Louis, 1223 Pine Street • How much Free • More info artstlouis.orgA juried exhibit by 47 artists goes on view at Art St. Louis, with a free reception at 5 p.m. April 25. The multimedia show features works that tell stories or are inspired by the written word.‘Terry Adkins: Resounding’When March 13-Aug. 2 • Where Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-754-1850; pulitzerarts.orgNearly 50 works include the media of sculpture, video, printmaking and sound show the range of artist Terry Adkins, who died in 2014. Some of his sculptures are huge horns he invented (sometimes playable). He tried to make music as “physical as sculpture” and “sculpture as ethereal as music,” he once said.

