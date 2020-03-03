🔥Pope Francis 'tested for the coronavirus' after cold symptoms trigger infection fears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Pope has been tested for the coronavirus after suffering a cold, according to reports.

Francis, 83, was forced to cancel a Lent retreat and missed Masses last week because he had fallen ill.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero broke the news he had been tested on Tuesday, adding that the results had come back negative. Vatican spokesman Matte Bruni did not comment.

It comes amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy – Europe’s worst – which has killed 52 people and infected upwards of 2,000.

The pontiff had part of one lung removed decades ago, and also cancelled most of his audiences last week.

Francis was to have taken part in the week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome.

But in a surprise announcement hours earlier, he said he would be following it from his residence in a Vatican guest house.