🔥Pope Francis misses Mass with Rome clergy due to illness🔥

Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy after falling ill.

The 83-year-old was said to be suffering with a “slight indisposition” but no further details were given about his sickness.

Aides said he was still going to complete the rest of his planned work for the day.

A statement said the head pontiff “preferred to stay near Santa Marta”, the hotel in the Vatican where he lives.

During an Ash Wednesday Mass, the head of the Catholic Church was pictured coughing and blowing his nose into a cloth.

The head pontiff was said to have a “slight indisposition” (AP)

Francis had been scheduled to go to the St. John Lateran basilica across town to meet with Rome clergy and celebrate a penitential Mass at the start of Lent.

Francis is bishop of Rome, but delegates the day-to-day running of the archdiocese to a vicar.

The Argentine pope has generally enjoyed good health, although he lost part of one lung as a young man because of a respiratory illness

He also suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult.

Francis has had a busy schedule lately, including his public general audience on Wednesday and the Ash Wednesday service later in the day in a Roman basilica.

During the audience, Francis made a point to shake hands with the faithful in the front row, kissed a baby during his popemobile spin through St. Peter’s Square and greeted visiting bishops at the end.

The prelates, however, appeared to be refraining from kissing his ring or embracing him, as they normally would do.