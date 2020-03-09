🔥Pope Francis celebrates mass on his own amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Pope Francis has celebrated morning mass by himself in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives amid concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

The Holy See live-streamed Francis’ Mass on Monday, evidence of new measures the Vatican City State has taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in line with restrictions adopted by the Italian government.

He offered up prayers for those infected with Covid-19 and those caring for them.

At 83, and with part of one lung removed, Francis would be at risk for serious complications if he were to catch the virus.

He came down with a cold two weeks ago, but appears to have recovered and on Monday resumed private meetings, including with bishops from France and two departing ambassadors.

Italy has the most cases outside Asia, with 7,375 people who have been infected.

The Vatican, a 108-acre city state in the heart of Rome, has confirmed one positive case.

The Vatican Museums have closed and nationwide, the Italian Catholic Church has suspended masses and other celebrations to prevent people from congregating.