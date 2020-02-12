🔥Poodle crowned top dog in US after winning country's biggest canine show🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A standard poodle has stunned at the US’s most prestigious dog show, trumping other pure-bred canines to snatch the Best in Show award.

Shiba, three, pipped other crowd favourites on Tuesday to the post to take home the grand prize at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

The graceful female from Northampton, Pennsylvania, is set to celebrate her win by tucking into extra portions of her favourite food: chicken.

Her proud owner Chrystal Murray gushed: “We think she’s beautiful and has that special something.

Siba is now preparing to embark on a whirlwind tour of TV appearances and celebrity photo shoots off the back of her triumph.

Siba with her proud handler Chrystal (Getty Images)

It was the fifth time a standard poodle has won the title in the Kennel Club show’s 144-year history. It is America’s second-oldest sporting event after the internationally renowned Kentucky Derby horse race.

Siba advanced to the final round as the champion of the non-sporting group, going head-to-head with the winners in six other categories, including hounds, toy dogs, working dogs and terriers.

Among the finalists in yesterday’s showdown were a Shetland sheepdog called Bourbon, a boxer called Wilma and whippet called Bourbon – who was named runner up.

Dogs and their handlers take part in the Sporting group competition (REUTERS)

A golden retriever called Daniel won over the audience’s hearts, despite the breed never having won Best in Show.

Chants of “Daniel! Daniel!” echoed from the crowd of thousands, as the judge inspected the final seven competitors before making his choice.

Daniel the golden retriever was a hit among the crowds (AP)

This year’s field of contenders was made up of more than 2,600 dogs representing 205 breeds from 20 countries, including the US.

The prestigious show grew out of an 1870s gathering of sporting men who regularly chatted at a bar in the long-gone Westminster Hotel in lower Manhattan.

On its website, the Westminster Kennel Club says the men decided to put on a dog show while sharing stories about hunting and other “gentlemanly” pursuits.