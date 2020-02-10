🔥Pompeo cites ‘long arm of Beijing,’ reinforces hard-line stance against China as Ottawa’s 5G decision looms🔥

OTTAWA — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reinforced America’s hard-line posture against China this past weekend, underscoring the already complicated decision facing Ottawa over whether it will allow Huawei Technologies to build its next-generation mobile networks.

In a speech to state governors on Saturday, Pompeo warned of the “long arm of Beijing” and China’s increasingly ambitious foreign policy ambitions, citing numerous examples of how Chinese authorities have infiltrated the U.S. through political avenues, educational institutions, public pension funds and other means.

The speech continues a tone that has already placed pressure on Canada, Britain and other Western allies to bar Huawei from building its fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks in order to, according to U.S. officials, preserve national security.

A decision by Industry Minister Navdeep Bains on Canada’s 5G network is expected sometime this year. Last month British Prime Minster Boris Johnson approved Huawei’s bid to build parts of its 5G network, along with certain “tight restrictions,” which appeared to open the door for Ottawa to make a similar suggestion. Germany has said it would not ban Huawei from making similar bids.

Ottawa has faced calls from security experts to ban the Chinese firm from its network, saying it could provide a “back door” to China-affiliated hackers, urging Canada to instead leverage firms like Sweden’s Ericsson or Finland’s Nokia. Other experts suggest those threats are wildly overblown, and say security risks would persist no matter the manufacturer.

There’s a front door every day, because the software is being updated every couple of days. Anybody could slip in anything they want, number one

Adding to calls to resist the Shenzhen-based company is the hard-line posture of the Trump administration against China. Pompeo on Saturday laid out in detail some of the avenues in which Chinese officials have sought to gain influence among U.S. citizens, and how it uses technological infrastructure and other means to further the aims of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The Chinese Government has been methodical in the way it’s analyzed our system, our very open system, one that we’re deeply proud of,” Pompeo said. “It’s assessed our vulnerabilities, and it’s decided to exploit our freedoms to gain advantage over us at the federal level, the state level, and the local level.”

He urged governors to scrutinize more closely state-level investments, citing reports that public pension funds had been found to be investing in strategic Chinese state-owned firms. He also mentioned the so-called “Confucius Institutes” that operate in U.S. universities but are controlled by the Communist Party of China, and specifically called out a letter sent by China’s Consul General in New York that had urged the speaker of a state legislature to avoid any official contact with Taiwan.

“Think about that,” Pompeo said. “You had a diplomat from China assigned here to the United States, a representative of the Chinese Communist Party in New York City, sending an official letter urging that an American elected official shouldn’t exercise his right to freedom of speech.

“And this isn’t a one-off event. It’s happening all across the country.

“Chinese consulates in New York, in Illinois, in Texas, and two in California, bound by the diplomatic responsibilities and rights of the Vienna Convention, are very politically active at the state level, as is the embassy right here in Washington, D.C.”

Some observers say that China’s apparent willingness to overstep boundaries of diplomatic norms, through state-run companies and other means, points to the risks of letting Huawei build next-generation networks.

Earlier last week, U.S. Attorney General William Barr floated the idea that the United States could take a financial interest in either Nokia or Ericsson as a way to counteract the growing sway of Huawei, which has become among China’s most successful firms. “We have to make a decision on the horse we are going to ride in this race,” Barr had said.

Minister Bains faced similar pressure to reject the takeover of Canadian construction company Aecon Group by China Communications Construction Company, a massive state-backed conglomerate. Ottawa eventually nixed the $1.5-billion takeover bid.

The first 5G infrastructure has already been installed in Canada, but it will likely be some time before Canadian consumers are able to see the full effects of the technology. Fifth-generation networks would be about 100 times faster than current connections.

Numerous voices have begun to push back against claims that Huawei would present a unique threat to security. Keith Krach, a U.S. businessman and Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, recently said cyber attacks will occur regardless of the network maker, and that the fast-changing nature of software provides would-be hackers with endless points of entry.

“The fact is there’s no need for a back door,” he said. “There’s a front door every day, because the software is being updated every couple of days. Anybody could slip in anything they want, number one.”