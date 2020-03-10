🔥Polls look bleak for Bernie Sanders on make-or-break Super Tuesday II🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Bernie Sanders faced a potential make-or-break moment in his campaign for the White House today with six more states holding Democratic nomination contests.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator is aiming to win the key Midwestern state of Michigan and regain momentum after being knocked off his frontrunner spot by the resurgent former vice president Joe Biden, 77.

Michigan, which handed Mr Sanders a landmark victory in his ultimately unsuccessful primary battle with Hillary Clinton in 2016, is the largest prize on “Super Tuesday II”. The state will provide the biggest test so far of his claim that he has a unique connection with disaffected working-class voters.

“Every state is terribly important, and I think this coming Tuesday, maybe Michigan is the most important state,” Mr Sanders told reporters last week in Detroit.

Resurgent: former contender Kamala Harris hugs Joe Biden at a rally in Michigan (REUTERS)

But the signs were not good for the self-declared “democratic socialist”, with two polls last night giving Mr Biden massive leads.

The Detroit Free Press poll put Mr Biden 24 points ahead in Michigan, while a Quinnipiac University poll gave him a 19 per cent lead nationwide.

In St Louis last night Mr Sanders reminded a largely young crowd of the former vice president’s support for the war in Iraq and Wall Street bailouts after the 2008 collapse.

“In a general election, which candidate can generate the enthusiasm and the excitement and the voter turnout we need?” Mr Sanders asked. “If you want to defeat Trump, which all Democrats do and the majority of independents do and some Republicans do, we are that campaign.”

Meanwhile, Mr Biden courted the state’s African American voters alongside the two most prominent black candidates who were in the 2020 race, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.