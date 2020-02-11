🔥Politics news LIVE: Boris Johnson expected to give HS2 green light as MPs prepare to debate emergency terror laws🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson is expected to give HS2 green light today as MPs prepare to debate emergency terror laws in Parliament.

The controversial train line has faced concerns over its budget and the environmental impact of construction.

It comes as MPs are set to debate emergency legislation that would prevent the early release of terror convicts.

The Terrorist Offenders bill would block terrorists from automatic early release and would put their status in the hands of the parole board.

Live Updates

2020-02-11T07:24:05.610Z

The Home Office has proceeded with a planned deportation flight to Jamaica.This is despite a Court of Appeal judge ordering the Home Office not to deport many of the detainees amid concerns over their access to legal advice.A Home Office spokesman said: “We make no apology for trying to protect the public from serious, violent and persistent foreign national offenders.“The court ruling does not apply to all of the foreign national offenders due to be deported and we are therefore proceeding with the flight.”