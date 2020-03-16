Politicians maintain crowd limit applies to church services

Government officials say the order issued by St. Louis city and four counties in Missouri and Illinois that limit “intentional gatherings” to less than 50 people does apply to churches and their services.”Yes … applies to churches,” St. Louis mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said in a text message Monday. “No more than 50 people. And those 50 people need to practice social distancing of six feet.” Winston Calvert, chief of staff to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, said in a text to the Post-Dispatch that he also believes the 50-person limit applies to churches and their services.Various government orders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak have restricted the number of people who can gather in one place, but there has been confusion as to whether those orders apply to religious services.St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann stressed that his county was not shutting down churches, but just limiting the number of people in a single room.Ehlmann compared the order to a fire-code limit on the number of people allowed in a building. “It’s a health and safety issue,” he said.Ehlmann did concede that language in the order that allows an exception for places that a court “holds cannot constitutionally be closed” could result in the issue being resolved by a judge.”But we believe the churches want to cooperate and we’ve been talking with them. They may do things like put people in classrooms or an adjoining room” for services, he said.St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern agreed that the ban applies to churches. “The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was pretty clear on the 50-person limit, and we need to practice these (preventative) measures to control the spread” of the virus.Peter Frangie, spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese, said that Archbishop Robert J. Carlson is meeting with counsel at this time to discuss the issue, and would issue a statement later.Frangie said part of the discussion is whether a local government has the constitutional right to limit church attendance.Carlson granted dispensation to Catholics in the St. Louis Archdiocese from attending a Sunday service, which is an obligation in the Catholic Church.An unofficial assessment of this past Sunday’s church attendance, Frangie said, was that young people stayed away, but older people still attended services.Pamela Neilsen, a spokeswoman for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, said her house of worship actually had higher attendance than usual.She added that, at this time, the Synod was not planning on any changes in their Sunday services.Officials from the Belleville Diocese could not be reached for comment.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

