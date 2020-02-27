🔥Police warn parents of 'inadequate safety' as thousands expected to join Greta Thunberg protest in Bristol🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Police have warned parents in Bristol that a climate rally due to be joined by Greta Thunberg has “grown so large” that their usual safety measures may not be adequate.

Avon and Somerset Police said thousands of people are expected at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on College Green tomorrow where the 17-year-old climate activist is set to make a speech.

The force released a statement warning parents to “not underestimate the scale of this protest”.

It added: “In terms of big crowds, there is the potential for trips, slips, falls and crushing.

“People can easily be separated from their friends and family.

“Mobile phone signals can be intermittent due to saturation on the communications masts.

“It is also unlikely people will be able to leave the area quickly, and access to toilets and water will be very limited.”

It continued: “The event has grown so large that the usual controls, stewarding and safety measures that are routinely put in place by the teenage Youth Strike 4 Climate organisers may not be adequate, especially for primary school children and people with disabilities.”

Swedish climate campaigner Ms Thunberg tweeted on Sunday she would be travelling to the UK to take part in the protest.

According to the BBC, Superintendent Andy Bennett wrote a letter addressed to parents of school-age children that said the force was “unable to accurately predict how large this event will be”.

“Social media has gone viral with interest which leads me to believe it will be thousands of people,” he said.

“We have confirmation of people travelling from across the UK by car, bus, coach and train.

“I am told in Hamburg approximately 60,000 came to see Greta speak. Whilst I am not suggesting it will be this big, you can see the scale of the potential attendance.”

One of the rally’s organisers said Ms Thunberg had originally planned to visit London, but as the area planned for the protest in the capital was too small the organisers had recommended Bristol instead.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Ms Thunberg met her “role model” , education campaigner malal Yousafzai, at the University of Oxford.