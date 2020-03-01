Police use Taser on suspect who shot at an officer

ST. LOUIS — Police used a Taser to subdue a drug suspect who shot at an officer on Saturday, police said.The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood.Officers were investigating drug-related violence in the area, and saw a 28-year-old man conducting “hand to hand transactions,” the police department said in a news release. When officers approached, the suspect fled west.An officer, 24, ordered the suspect to stop. According to police, the suspect fired a single shot through the pocket of a hoodie at the same moment that the officer shot him with a Taser, causing him to fall.The officer was unharmed. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.Shortly after, a 24-year-old woman ran past the crime tape, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the investigation.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.