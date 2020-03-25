🔥Police step in to disperse 20-strong crowd enjoying barbecue despite coronavirus lockdown🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
police-step-in-to-disperse-20-strong-crowd-enjoying-barbecue-despite-coronavirus-lockdown

The latest headlines in your inbox

Police stepped in to disperse a group of about 20 people who were stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” tucking into a barbecue buffet during the coronavirus lockdown.

West Midlands Police said their neighbourhood officers were on patrol in Coventry just after 2pm on Tuesday when they smelt food cooking and saw smoke rising near a block of flats.

They found the group, which included a toddler and people believed to be in their 60s, who were “freely mingling” despite the Government’s orders to stay indoors.

The officers told the group in Foleshill Road, near flats in Culworth Court, that it was unacceptable and they should adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

Boris Johnson: British public must stay at home

But the stubborn barbecue-goers refused to pack their buffet up and argued they should be able to continue – with one woman shouting “my children need to eat”.

Police said she could not explain why she was not cooking for them at home in her kitchen.

The force said the officers ended the gathering by tipping the barbecue over and insisting the group dispersed to their homes.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “It’s vital everyone follows the new ‘lockdown’ instructions; they are essential and it will save lives.

“Our officers and PCSOs will be out and about in communities and speaking (from a distance of two metres) with anyone we suspect is breaching the new regulations.

“If people do not listen to our advice then we will move to enforcement – and our Chief Constable has vowed that we will target the most problematic behaviour.”

You May Also Like

netflix-announces-new-marie-kondo-series,-renews-‘love-is-blind’,-‘the-circle’

Netflix Announces New Marie Kondo Series, Renews ‘Love Is Blind’, ‘The Circle’

los-angeles-clippers-owner-buys-the-forum-in-pick-&-roll-toward-building-new-arena

Los Angeles Clippers Owner Buys The Forum In Pick & Roll Toward Building New Arena

john-ivison:-liberals-can’t-help-being-opportunistic-with-their-covid-19-aid-bill

🔥John Ivison: Liberals can’t help being opportunistic with their COVID-19 aid bill🔥

sag-aftra-declaring-coronavirus-emergency;-seeks-board-approval-to-delegate-broad-powers-to-its-executive-committee

SAG-AFTRA Declaring Coronavirus Emergency; Seeks Board Approval To Delegate Broad Powers To Its Executive Committee

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *