🔥Police smash UK-led gang behind Europe's first underground illegal cigarette factory🔥

Police have smashed a British-led gang behind Europe’s first underground illegal cigarette factory.

Images released by detectives today showed them entering the 13ft deep bunker near the Costa del Sol in Spain and bringing out six Eastern Europeans who had been working and sleeping there.

Counterfeit cigarettes were being produced at the rate of 3,500 an hour in the hideaway.

One of the suspected ringleaders was a British fugitive who failed to return to prison in the UK after a ­temporary release.

The workers, whose bunker was hidden under a shipping container inside stables, were allegedly “left to die” by their bosses before they were discovered.

Their supply of oxygen was cut off when the diesel-powered generator they depended on for clean air stopped working after the police raid and people detained above ground had initially kept silent about the soundproofed underground hideaway.

Police used a forklift truck to move the shipping container and climbed down a ladder after the workers tried to escape as their air supply ran out.

Images released by investigators showed the hi-tech factory where the Cartel-branded cigarettes were being produced, as well as underground bunk beds where the men slept and the kitchen where they made their meals.

Spanish police said they had been supported by British officers in the investigation, dubbed Operation Hannibal. Cannabis resin and marijuana were also seized in the raids.

The number of Brits arrested has not been made public, although Spanish police say the gang was “formed mainly by British nationals”.

A Civil Guard spokesman said: “A criminal organisation composed of British, Lithuanian and Ukrainian nationals, which made and commercialised black market cigarettes and was involved in drugs smuggling, has been smashed.

“Twenty people have been arrested and 13 searches have been carried out at residential properties and warehouses.

The operation has led to the seizure of 153,000 packets of cigarettes which were ready to be sold, 17,600kg of tobacco, 20kg of cannabis resin and 144kg of marijuana.”

“The clandestine cigarette factory discovered is the first-ever underground cigarette factory located in Europe. It was capable of producing 3,500 cigarettes an hour.”

Twelve of the 20 people arrested have already appeared before a judge in a closed court hearing pending an ongoing judicial probe.