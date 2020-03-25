🔥Police seek man after stalker 'stole underwear from woman's garden and peered through her window'🔥

Police are hunting a man in connection with a string of indecent exposure and stalking offences in south west London.

Officers have released e-fit and CCTV images after a woman, in her 30s, reported that a stranger stole her underwear and repeatedly looked through her window – sometimes while wearing a balaclava – in Wandsworth.

He is described as white with dark hair, about 5ft 7ins to 5ft 11ins tall, of average to stocky build.

On August 9, the victim reported a number of concerning incidents over the previous three weeks at her home.

Police released CCTV of a man seen in similar clothing who was once scared away by neighbours (Met Police)

The first involved items of underwear being taken off the clothes drier, which was outside in the garden.

About a week later, she noticed a footprint on her balcony following heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, August 1, the victim’s neighbours scared away a man who was looking into her room.

Concerned by what was happening, she decided to install a security camera to monitor the area.

The incident took place in the Wandsworth and Putney Hill area

CCTV footage captured a man standing in the garden looking into the property. The victim then contacted the police.

Again on September 1, the camera showed a man in her back garden. The victim once again called the police and officers searched the area but the suspect was not located.

The man’s clothing was similar to the incident captured in August.

A man was then captured on CCTV in the garden twice in October and once in November. On two occasions he was wearing a balaclava.

Police are investigating and believe the suspect could be linked to a series of indecent exposure incidents reported in the nearby Putney Hill area between April 2019 and February 2020.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 9786/09AUG or anonymously though Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11