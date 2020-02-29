Police searching for man following shooting in Wentzville Walgreens parking lot

Wentzville Police are searching for Mitchell Andrews as a person-of-interest after they say he shot a man in a Wentzville Walgreens parking lot.

WENTZVILLE — Police say a 25-year-old man who shot another man in a Walgreens parking lot on Friday morning is still on the run. Police say they are looking for a person of interest, Mitchell Andrews, who they believe is living in his 2015 Buick with license plate TE1-B1Z.Wentzville police say they believe Andrews shot a man in the arm at Walgreens on 1053 Meyer Road shortly before 11 a.m.The man who was shot was treated on the scene.Police did not say how the shooting transpired, but said they do not believe the shooting victim and Andrews were acquainted.

