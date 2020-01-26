🔥Police search for defibrillator stolen in west Belfast🔥







The Glen Road in west Belfast. Picture: Google Maps

A defibrillator has been stolen from outside a shop on the Glen Road in west Belfast.

The PSNI is appealing for information following the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chief Inspector Gillian Kearney said: “Defibrillators, with 24/7 access, are situated outside stores in key area to help in medical emergencies. Whoever thought it was socially acceptable to steal such an important piece of equipment has shown a total disregard for the safety of the community in west Belfast.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could lead to the recovery of the defibrillator to contact police at the Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 1010, quoting reference 818 26/01/20. “

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Belfast Telegraph Digital