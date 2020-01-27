🔥Police seal off two areas after woman gives birth on Dublin street🔥







Gardai have sealed off the scene where the woman went into labour on the corner of Linenhall Street and North King Street Photo: Gerry Mooney

Police sealed off two scenes in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning after a distressed woman gave birth on a city street corner.

Passers-by came to the aid of the woman as she went into labour on the corner of Linenhall Street and North King Street near the north quays at around 1am.

But in her distressed state the woman is believed to have carried her baby 1km away to Inns Quay before being picked up by an ambulance at the Four Courts.

The ambulance had been called by concerned members of the public.

One witness said he heard a woman screaming on the street at around 1am.

“At first I thought it was horseplay, but she kept screaming so I looked out,” said the man.

“I saw a lady who was very distressed and people running to her. There were four people who crossed the road to her, and a man in a car stopped too.