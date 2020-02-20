🔥Police roll out controversial live facial recognition technology at Oxford Circus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Scotland Yard has installed controversial facial recognition technology at Oxford Circus.

The cameras were spotted mounted on vans in the area, one of the busiest in London, this morning.

One dark blue van was captured in a picture posted by UK civil liberties group Big Brother Watch next to a sign reading: “Police live facial recognition in use.”

It is believed to be the second time the Metropolitan Police have used the surveillance since an operational roll-out was announced last month, and opponents have already complained about the risk of unfair profiling and raised privacy concerns.

At the time of announcement, the force said the technology would help in targeting serious offenders.

A post today from the official Met Police Twitter account said that the cameras would be used “at key locations in Westminster” from 11am.

It read: “This technology helps keep Londoners safe. We are using it to find people who are wanted for violent and other serious crimes.”

“Watch lists” will be developed to carry out live facial checks in locations chosen for the likelihood of catching suspects. Targets will include those suspected of serious violence, gun and knife crime and child sexual exploitation. Anyone identified by the scans will be approached by officers, asked to identify themselves and arrested if confirmed to be a wanted person.

Trials of the technology saw cameras used in locations including the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford and London’s West End, while operational use began earlier this month at the Stratford Centre.

Big Brother Watch group director, Silkie Carlo, said: “It’s alarming to see biometric mass surveillance being rolled out in London. Never before have citizens been subjected to identity checks without suspicion, let alone on a mass scale,”

“We’re appalled that Sadiq Khan has approved such useless, dangerous and authoritarian surveillance technology for London.

“This undemocratic expansion of the surveillance state must be reversed.”

The Met claims that the technology has a very low failure rate, with the system only creating a false alert one in every 1,000 times.

However, using a different metric, last year research from the University of Essex said the tech only achieved eight correct matches out of 42, across six trials it evaluated.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said Mr Khan has sought reassurance police have met conditions set out in a report on the ethical use of the technology by an independent panel.

“New technology has a role in keeping Londoners safe, but it’s equally important that the Met Police are proportionate in the way it is deployed and are transparent about where and when it is used in order to retain the trust of all Londoners,” he said.

“City Hall and the ethics panel will continue to monitor the use of facial recognition technology as part of their role in holding the Met to account.”

Additional reporting from the Press Association