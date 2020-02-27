police-respond-to-active-shooter-situation-in-milwaukee

🔥Police respond to active shooter situation in Milwaukee🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Updated on: February 26, 2020 / 5:09 PM
/ CBS NEWS

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee. Police advised residents to “stay clear of the area at this time.”The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday said it was responding to the “scene of an active shooter.”Several schools and businesses in the area went on lockdown as a result. This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

