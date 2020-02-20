Police release surveillance photos of man who robbed Lafayette Square bar

1 of 4

St. Louis police released video surveillance images of a suspect in the Feb. 16, 2020, robbery at Square One Brewery, 1727 Park Avenue.

St. Louis police released video surveillance images of a suspect in the Feb. 16, 2020, robbery at Square One Brewery, 1727 Park Avenue.

St. Louis police released video surveillance images of a suspect in the Feb. 16, 2020, robbery at Square One Brewery, 1727 Park Avenue.

St. Louis police released video surveillance images of a suspect in the Feb. 16, 2020, robbery at Square One Brewery, 1727 Park Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Police released surveillance photos Thursday of the man who investigators say robbed Square One Brewery & Distillery.No one was hurt in the holdup about 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the bar, located at 1727 Park Avenue in St. Louis. The man indicated he had a gun but didn’t show one, police said. He got cash and ran from the bar, in the city’s Lafayette Square neighborhood.The robber is described as a black man in his late 20s to mid 30s. He is 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has a dark complexion and a full beard and was wearing a Rams hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Caller had claimed she was being held hostage, prompting officers to rush to a home last week.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.