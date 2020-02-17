Police release photos of gunman who shot Calverton Park police officer at Ferguson Walmart

1 of 7

An Overland police officer guards the perimeter of the parking lot at the Ferguson Walmart after an off duty police officer working security at the store was shot on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Police investigate the scene where an off duty police officer working security was shot at the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Police investigate the scene where an off duty police officer working security was shot at the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

An Overland police officer guards the perimeter of the parking lot at the Ferguson Walmart after an off duty police officer working security at the store was shot on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda updates reporters on the condition of a Calverton Park police officer who was shot while trying to stop a shoplifter at the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, Granda said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Police investigators gather at the exit doors of Walmart in Ferguson near the scene where an off duty police officer working security was shot while attempting to stop a shoplifter on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

UPDATED at 8 a.m. Monday with suspect still on the loose, description releasedFERGUSON — Police released photos Monday of the suspected shoplifter who shot an off-duty Calverton Park police officer Sunday night inside a Walmart store in Ferguson.The officer, hit three times, continues to recuperate at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. His bullet-resistant vest may have saved him, police said.The gunman is described as a black man, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 150 to 160 pounds and about 20 to 25 years old. His hair was braided and had a small ponytail. He was wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants, Nike sandals and black socks.The shooting was about 7:15 p.m. Sunday inside the entrance to the Walmart at 10741 West Florissant Avenue.When the officer confronted the man about the shoplifting, the man pulled a gun and fired several shots. He hit the officer once in the arm and twice in the torso, St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.The two shots to his torso were stopped by his body armor, Granda said.”We’re very thankful that he was wearing a vest tonight,” Granda said.Even though the officer was working “secondary” as a security officer for the store, he was wearing his full police uniform.No one else was injured in the shooting, Granda said. The officer did not fire his weapon, Granda said.The officer was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, Granda said.The officer, whose name was not released, is 35 years old. He has been with the Calverton Police Department for 2½ years.After the suspect ran from the store, he may have gotten into a car, Granda said. However, police don’t have a description of any vehicle.

La Fonda Holt said she was working security in the Walmart parking lot when shots went off. She called 911.“I was right out front, so when the shots fired off they were very loud,” she said. “And then folks started running out of Walmart.”At least 30 police cars from around the region came to the store Sunday night to offer help. Police were using a helicopter and police dogs to search for the gunman.Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

